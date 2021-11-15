Contending with normal daily routines can be challenging for anyone. But those people who are continuously battling the physical and emotional struggles of living with Parkinson’s disease can now find solace for their stress through the use of CBD, including Swissx’s unique blend of CBD plants.

Parkinson’s is a long-term degenerative disorder of the central nervous system that mainly affects motor skills. The most obvious symptoms include tremors, rigidity, slowness of movement and difficulty walking.

Scientists have conducted research in recent years to see how CBD can help treat the symptoms of Parkinson’s. The studies suggest that CBD may help reduce anxiety, relieve pain and sleep disorders, and offer neuroprotective properties in the brain and nervous system for people living with the disease. Studies have also suggested that CBD has benefits for reducing pain and inflammation, two factors that can affect people with the disease.

One of the most highly effective forms of CBD to use in order to help treat symptoms of Parkinson’s is hemp oil, of which Swissx sells several forms. One product is the Wingra Farms Hemp Extract Tincture is one of Swissx’s most popular, affordable hemp oil products. The drops, which are made from 100% American-grown hemp, are approved by Swissx’s labs. The drops combine all-natural peppermint flavor with the company’s proprietary fast absorption technology to deliver the safest and most effective benefits of CBD.

One serving of Wingra Farms, which is five drops, can be taken orally, day or night. The drops retail for $28 for a 250mg bottle; $35 for a 500mg bottle; and $38 for a 750mg bottle.

Another one of Swissx’s most highly effective forms of CBD to use in order to help treat Parkinson’s is its Pain Relief CBD Lotion. The premium quality body and skincare lotion is infused with premium Swiss Cannabis extract, and is enriched with a unique fusion of all-natural ingredients.

Swissx Pain Relief Lotion naturally soothes inflamed muscle tissues, It also protects and regenerates all skin types against harmful elements. Its anti-aging properties smooths wrinkles, rejuvenates and refreshes skin and helps with a wide range of skin conditions, naturally and safely without any harmful chemical agents. It’s sold in 4oz and 6oz, and retails for $40 and $50, respectively.

Swissx also sells CBD crumbles, a concentrated cannabis extract that’s very potent, which helps provide its users with quick relief. The company’s highly rated pure OG Kush Crumble is a legal dab that’s made from premium Hemp flowers in Switzerland, and doesn’t include any THC. The crumble, which can also be added into food and drinks, is being sold for $20.

Swissx is one of the leading companies in the world that supports affordable and healthy cannabis use. Its CBD products improve the quality of life of people who have genetic predisposition to such ailments as anxiety, depression and insomnia, as well as general physical pain. For more information on Swissx, which was founded and run by Greek billionaire-CEO, Alki David, visit the company’s official website.

In addition to its CBD products, Swissx has also become known for its popular streaming service, Swissx TV. The streaming service enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues. For more information on Swissx TV, visit the service’s official website.