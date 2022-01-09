Leadbetter Band’s Howl Album Review

<a href="https://ericleadbetter.bandcamp.com/album/howl">HOWL by Eric Leadbetter</a>

Band: Leadbetter Band; Musicians: Eric Leadbetter: Vocals and guitars; Patrick Pearsall: Bass; and Dylan Bernal: Drums; Guests: Stephanie Slade: Vocals on ‘Time Waits’ and ‘Find Your Love Again;’ Pete Kartsounes: Vocals and harmonica on ‘On the Road;’ and Mark Johnson: Keys on ‘Waterdogs’

Album: ‘Howl;’ Released: September 17, 2021; Producer: Eric Leadbetter

Creating complex, profound songs that challenge people’s mindsets and beliefs, while also comforting and inspiring their overall emotions, is a powerful way for musicians to connect with their listeners. Singer-songwriter-guitarist Eric Leadbetter is doing just that with his Bend, Oregon-based hard rock group, Leadbetter Band. Along with his fellow instrumentalists, Patrick Pearsall and Dylan Bernal, the trio crafted 11 original tracks for their recently released psychedelic-progressive rock/blues album, ‘Howl.’

The group showcase their powerful chemistry, which is rooted in heavy rock-n-roll, on the record, which is a collection of some of Leadbetter’s favorite original songs. ‘Howl’s entries, which feature amplified grooves and a southern-tinged classic sound, are inspired by the music that influences the band’s frontman in his personal scribing process, from Chris Cornell to Black Crowes and Stone Temple Pilots.

Leadbetter Band’s new LP begins with the hard rock entry, ‘Waterdogs,’ which features classic rock, dynamic guitar riffs, wailing organ and compelling drum beats. The instrumentals drive Leadbetter’s psychedelic vocals, which set the gritty mood for the rest of the album’s tunes.

One of the best entries on ‘Howl’ is its fourth song, ‘Time Waits,’ which shows the trio’s natural ability to move from a classic rock sound to a blend of contemporary blues-inspired vocals and slower tempo playing on the guitar and drums. The track is sentimental and reflective on life, as the group’s frontman warns their listeners that youth is lost on the young, as time ultimately proves in everyone’s life that it waits for no one. While Leadbetter also warns the tune’s audience to appreciate the time they have and not let anything hold them back in emotional vocals, the tune proves the band can also thrive in a more stripped back, acoustic setting.

The trio’s latest album continues its successful blues vibe with its sixth entry, ‘On the Road,’ which is driven by stellar classic guitar riffs. Throughout the song, Leadbetter Band’s lead vocalist encourages the audience to stop burying their dreams and instead pursue their passion. The uptempo track is a great inspiration to the group’s listeners to lead the life they want, and feel at home in the place they choose to settle in.

Another noteworthy entry on ‘Howl’ is its tenth track, the pop-rock-inspired ‘Find Your Love Again.’ The tune is driven by a pulsating blend of rock guitar riffs and drum beats that make it a standout piece to be performed live. The intriguing instrumental blend support the lyrics’ powerful message that even when people feel as they lost control, they can rely on the people they love for support.

The new record from Leadbetter Band comes to a close with the psychedelic rock entry, ‘The Hammer.’ Supported by gritty guitar riffs, the song is a powerful reminder that while some people continuously try to use the metaphorical tool to break down their societal woes, their dreams that may not ever be achieved. The track is a powerful contemplation on the struggle people face in order to attain their goals.

Leadbetter Band is powerfully connecting with its listeners with its recently released psychedelic-progressive rock/blues LP. The trio’s frontman penned 11 stellar, profound tunes that challenge people’s mindsets and beliefs, while also comforting and inspiring their overall emotions, for ‘Howl.’ From the blues-inspired rock song, ‘Time Waits,’ to the pop-rock-driven ‘Find Your Love Again,’ the group’s latest collection of songs powerfully reminds listeners to pursue paths in life that make the happy and fulfilled.

