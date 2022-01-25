2022 Sundance Film Festival Interview: Director Bianca Stigter on ‘Three Minutes – a Lengthening’

Three minutes of footage captures a moment in time that can never be revisited, showcasing a group of people who did not survive the ensuing years. Three Minutes – a Lengthening examines a reel taken in 1938 in Poland by a visiting American, working to reconstruct the details and identify the people within it.

Three Minutes – a Lengthening premiered at the Venice International Film Festival and is now showing in the Spotlight section at the Sundance Film Festival. ShockYa had the chance to speak with director Bianca Stigter about the appeal of taking on this project and the rewards of the research process.

Watch our exclusive interview with Bianca Stigter above, and a trailer for the film below.