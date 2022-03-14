Parcel Bomb Claims Life of an Eminent Mathematician with a Carnal Appetite, Lewis Investigates

Lewis is a British Detective Crime drama set in picturesque Oxford in England. The series follows Inspector Lewis played by Kevin Whately and DI Hathaway played by Lawrence Fox solving murders taking place in the county of Oxford. Lewis is a straightforward copper who works diligently by the book and Hathaway is a quick-witted genius, a scholar from Cambridge. Inspector Lewis was Morse’s DI in the original series Inspector Morse. Lewis is a captivating well executed gripping British crime drama. Lewis’ wisdom and Hathaway’s intellect are a perfect match to solve mysterious incidents.

Still from ‘Lewis’

In this episode, an idyllic summer day in oxford is interrupted by a parcel bomb going off claiming the life of an eminent mathematician, a genius in knot theory. While his professional life was immaculate, his personal life was a bit dubious. A man with a carnal appetite and multiple affairs with young students, betraying his professor wife giving her and multiple others clear motive for his murder. Lewis and Hathaway work tirelessly to find the killer. Lewis has a six-month trip with Hobson on the horizon, so it is a race against time to solve this case. As is said, you can’t take the copper out of the man, when deep in the investigation, Lewis is in two minds whether to leave everything and take the trip to New Zealand or to continue with what he loves the most.

This episode of Lewis is airing on itv 3 on FilmOn TV tonight at 20:00pm GMT. It can be viewed then or recorded and watched later.

Read similar articles here.

FilmOn TV also provides access to some of the most renowned news channels from all over the globe. Political, business, entertainment news around the world on any device from desktop, web, iOS and android apps. Get the very latest, breaking stories and top headlines with FilmOn TV. One can be connected wherever one is in the world and stay updated with the latest developments.

FilmOn TV provides one of the finest online television viewing experiences alongside being a social television. Be social while watching your favourite TV shows or live matches, discuss with your friends or just share your point of view with the rest of the viewers, bringing everyone closer and starting the discussion. Watch Live TV on FilmOn on web or on an android or iOS App. FilmOn provides access to more than 600 Live TV channels from across the globe and has an intensive library of movies and videos to choose from. Live TV channels from UK, Europe, Africa, Asia, and rest of the world are available on FilmOn TV.