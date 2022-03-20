2022 SXSW Film Festival Interview: Director Mariana Bastos and Star Valentina Herszage on ‘Raquel 1:1’ (Exclusive)

In Raquel 1:1, Valentina Herszage stars as Raquel, a teenager in Brazil who moves to a small town with her father after a haunting tragedy. Her religiousness leads her to becomes close with a group of girls from the evangelical church, though her profound faith and unexplained experiences quickly transforms her into an extremely divisive figure in a community deeply rooted in tradition.

Raquel 1:1 makes its world premiere at the SXSW Film Festival. ShockYa had the chance to speak with director Mariana Bastos and star Valentina Herszage about the religious nature of Brazil, how they see their film’s relationship with religion, and the enthusiastic response of the film’s first audience.

Watch our exclusive interview with Mariana Bastos and Valentina Herszage above, and learn more about the film here.