Netflix’s Cobra Kai Season 5 Teaser Debuts and Premiere Date Announced at Netflix is a Joke: The Festival

Netflix surprised ‘Cobra Kai’ last night in Los Angeles at ‘Cobra Kai: Live & Bad Ass’ with a first look teaser for the show’s upcoming fifth season. The one-night-only celebration marked Night 7 of Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival, and brought together cast and producers members for exclusive conversations, live performances and surprise guest appearances.

‘Cobra Kai’s fifth season, which is set to premieres globally on September 9 on Netflix, will follow the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament. As a result of the tournament, Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) is expanding the titular Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his “No Mercy” style of karate the only game in town. With John Kreese (Martin Kove) behind bars and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he’s caused, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) must call on an old friend for help.

‘Cobra Kai’ was written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce the martial arts comedy-drama for Westbrook Entertainment, along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Macchio and Zabka also serve as executive producers on the series.

The show’s supporting cast includes Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso, Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz, Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene, Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso, Jacob Bertrand as Hawk, Gianni Decenzo as Demetri, Vanessa Rubio as Carmen, Peyton List Tory and Martin Kove as John Kreese. Dallas. They’re joined on screen by Dupree Young as Kenny, Oona O’Brien as Devon, Griffin Santopietro as Anthony and Thomas Ian Griffith Terry Silver.

The first four seasons of ‘Cobra Kai’ are now streaming on Netflix. For more information on the comedy-drama, visit its Netflix page, as well as its Twitter, Facebook and Instagram pages.

