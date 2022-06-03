Acclaimed internet-based television subscription service, FilmOn TV offers viewers multiple political channels to watch, in order to better understand how their legal system works. Viewers can gain equally entertaining and informative insight into how politics can help improve American culture – and international society overall – with FilmOn’s top 10 celebrity streaming channels.

1. ‘Ray J Politics features the titular singer discussing political issues during interviews and sharing his support for former President Trump’s legislations.

2. Emmy Award-winning actor, Arnold Schwarzenegger urges his fans to work together to rebuild their communities in his powerful speeches, a skill he perfected when he served as the Governor of California, on his channel.

3. Master P Politics features the renowned titular rap mogul, who’s a famous Donald Trump supporter, interviewing guests about the latest American news, and sharing his political views.

4. Academy Award-nominated actor, Jon Voight, who’s one of the most vocal Trump supporters in the film industry, discusses American society’s current issues on his channel.

5. In her social series, Emmy Award-winning actress Kerry Washington interviews artists, influencers and Hollywood industry experts to uncover their origin stories and affirm the value of every individuals’ journey on her channel.

6. Media personality and retired Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete, Caitlyn Jenner, who supported former President Donald Trump during the 2016 election, discusses American society’s biggest social issues on her channel.

7. Golden Globe Award-winning actor, Tim Allen is a well-known, outspoken Republican who isn’t afraid to share his conservative views on such topics as gender differences and politics on his channel.

8. ‘Clueless’ franchise alum, Stacey Dash is a a vocal Republican who shares her conservative point-of-view during her discussion of politics and economics on her channel.

9. Like Voight, James Woods, who’s also an Oscar-nominated actor, discusses American society’s current moral and legal issues on his channel.

10. Singer-actress Katherine McPhee, who donates to Republican political candidates, has honest discussions about issues that matter the most to Americans on her channel.

Like all free VOD channels on FilmOn, its top 10 celebrity streaming channels are Creative Commons through a partnership with YouTube. FilmOn, which is run by its billionaire CEO, Alki David, features over 600 news, sports and entertainment channels, as well as thousands of movie, television series and music video titles, and can be accessed in dozens of languages.

The internet-based television subscription service is available as an Android and iOS app, and through its website online. The channels featured on FilmOn feature programming from around the world, including Africa, Asia, Australia, Latin America, the UK and the rest of Europe, and the Middle East. For more information on Filmon, visit the company’s official website.