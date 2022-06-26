Jane Roe Says Attorney Gloria Allred Paid Me & Told Me to Lie in Roe Versus Wade

Gloria Allred has been abusing the law since she represented Jane Roe aka Norma McCorvey, in the historic Roe versus Wade decision. The Supreme Court recently unraveled Allred’s landmark case calling it “egregious conduct”.

The “egregious conduct” was Allred’s coercing witnesses to overturn the Texas anti abortion law. And perhaps as providence would have it, the documentary AKA Jane Roe is put online.

Reuters: Plaintiff In Roe V. Wade U.S. Abortion Case Says She Was Paid To Switch Sides Norma McCorvey, the woman known as “Jane Roe” in the landmark 1973 U.S. Supreme Court Roe v. Wade ruling legalizing abortion, said she was lying, saying she had been paid to do so. (Serjeant, 5/19)

Jane Roe & Gloria Allred

In a recent release of a documentary AKA Jane Roe, covering McCorvey’s life, how she first received almost $ 500, 000 from special interest donations before becoming a born-again Christian and Roman Catholic and vehemently anti-abortion.

It must be noted that McCorvey was a lesbian most of her adult life. And on her death-bed confessions covered in the documentary, she admits to be coerced and coached on every aspect of the trial by Gloria Allred. That was fifty years ago and Allred has been obstructing justice ever since.

As published by Shockya, Allred is also disgraced by Attorney Tom Girardi’s alter ego in many organized racketeering schemes, like the insurance liens claims scam.

Attorney Tom Girardi. Girardi was recently disbarred for misappropriating client funds. Girardi was recently served with $517 Million Dollars in stolen insurance liens from over two hundred and fifty clients demanding their insurance payouts.

Allred and Girardi go back over 60 years to Loyola Law School where they met. Loyola is often referred to as the Girardi School of Law.