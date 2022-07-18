Lauren G’s Main Focus Music Video Review

Artist: Lauren G: Singer, songwriter and violinist

Music Video: ‘Main Focus;’ Released: May 18, 2022; Producer: Lauren G

Drawing inspiration from distinctly different viewpoints and contexts is a powerful motivator for musicians as they craft relatable lyrics and themes for their songs. New Haven, Connecticut-based singer-songwriter, Lauren G has masterfully done just that on her recently released single, ‘Main Focus,’ and its accompanying video.

The track, which captivatingly combines vocalization and instrumentation from such distinct genres as R&B, pop and hip-hop, was inspired in part by the musician’s mindset, experiences and ideas about feminism. As a result, she inspires her listeners, especially her female audience, to contemplate what they truly need and want in life. In particular, she points to the fact that ‘Main Focus’ outlines the different perspectives of two women getting tricked and manipulated by the same man.

Lauren G infused the overall production and music video for the tune with a stunning, memorable vocal presence and charismatic performance. ‘Main Focus’ showcases her powerfully distinct musical personality, as it combines contemporary melodies with her delicate but equally husky vocals that allow her to hit high notes. Her vocals are supported by stunning arrangement on the drums and bass.

The song’s music video is equally captivating, particularly through its stellar production design and cinematography. The video switches between showing the singer enjoying the time she’s spending with the man she’s romantically interested in around New York City, and powerfully proclaiming that she’s his main focus.

Meanwhile, Lauren G also tells the other woman the man she’s involved with that things will never change between them. The other woman is shown calling him after he takes her money following a night they spent together in a hotel room, and is upset over them not forming a genuine bond. The close-up shots of the other woman becoming upset over the situation, which are cross cut with scenes of the musician happily dancing against the glitz and glamour of Times Square. The intercut shots compellingly showcase the drastically different, but equally authentic, emotions both women are experiencing in the situation.

The single, which captivatingly combines enthralling vocals and instrumentation from such distinct genres as R&B, pop and hip-hop, outlines the different perspectives of two women getting tricked and manipulated by the same man. Also mixing infusing the video with captivating production design and cinematography proves what natural, tour-de-force talent Lauren G is, and what a promising future in music she’s destined to achieve.

