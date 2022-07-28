Deceit and Office Adultery Create Havoc Leading to a Double Murder in Oxford University, Morse Investigates

If you like engrossing murder mysteries, good detective work and a show that keeps you guessing, Inspector Morse is a must watch. The series stars John Thaw as Chief Inspector Morse and Kevin Whately as Sergeant Lewis. Morse is known for his brooding nature, snobbish temperament, fond of his tipple, love for classical music, poetry, and cryptic crosswords. Set in Oxford in England, Morse and Lewis solve complicated mysteries together. Inspector Morse is a must watch for all detective lovers. You can’t help but fall in love with Inspector Morse, the ease with which he solves the most cryptic clues and the most complicated mysteries, it is one of the best crime dramas.

In this episode, Morse and Lewis investigate the death of Nicholas Quinn, a deaf Oxford examiner who had recently complained to his superior that someone in the examination syndicate was selling secrets. Quinn died of cyanide poisoning, but Morse is convinced its murder, not suicide. When a second prominent member is killed, Morse looks internally to other members for the murderer. What he finds is a maze of deceit and office adultery.

This episode of Inspector Morse is airing on itv 3 on FilmOn TV tonight at 19:05hrs EST.

For similar articles read here.

With Crypto and NFT being so hot right now, FilmOn TV has launched Crypto and NFT channels bringing in the latest news and updates from the Crypto markets and the NFTs. Subscribe to the Swissx NFT Club via FilmOn TV and get a wellness box full of goodies from the popular lifestyle brand Swissx, which can be tailored to your specific needs.

FilmOn TV provides one of the finest online television viewing experiences alongside being a social television. Be social while watching your favourite TV shows or live matches, discuss with your friends or just share your point of view with the rest of the viewers, bringing everyone closer and starting the discussion. Watch Live TV on FilmOn on web or on an android or iOS App. FilmOn provides access to more than 600 Live TV channels from across the globe and has an extensive library of movies and videos to choose from. Live TV channels from UK, Europe, Africa, Asia, and rest of the world are available on FilmOn TV.