The Titular Character Buys a Coveted Ancient Scottish Sword on Lovejoy

One of the most important aspects of any detective work is being able to naturally tell when someone’s not offering the truth. That’s certainly the case for the title character of the British comedy-drama television series, ‘Lovejoy,’ which based on the picaresque novels by John Grant. The classic BBC One mystery show stars Ian McShane as the eponymous protagonist, a less than scrupulous, yet likeable, rogue antiques dealer who has a reputation for distinguishing genuine antiques from fakes.

‘Lovejoy’ is now being broadcast on the Drama channel on Filmon TV. The latest episode to air on Filmon can be streamed this afternoon at 10:30-11:20pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The seventh episode from series three of ‘Lovejoy,’ which is titled ‘Scotch on the Rocks,’ was written by Trevor Bowen, and directed by Baz Taylor. It follows the titular character as he buys a coveted ancient Scottish sword, which leads to another exciting find buried under a supermarket.

FilmOn is a popular streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues.