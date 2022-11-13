Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Makes Its Mexican Premiere

Stars and filmmakers from Marvel Studios’ anticipated sequel, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ hit the red carpet in Mexico City to celebrate the feature’s theatrical release this weekend. Such stars as Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Tenoch Huerta Mejía and Mabel Cadena were joined by co-writer-director Ryan Coogle and producer Nate Moore at the special event on Wednesday night at Plaza Satélite. The cast and filmmakers gathered in front of Mexico City’s iconic Monumento a la Revolución to take pictures ans peak with the media and fans about the movie.

In Marvel Studios’ ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ which is the follow-up to the Oscar-winning 2018 superhero film, ‘Black Panther,’ Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of the death of King T’Challa’s (the late Chadwick Boseman). As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

Introducing Mejía as Namor, ruler of a hidden undersea nation, the action drama also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel and Alex Livinalli. Besides Moore, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ was produced by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. Joe Robert Cole, who co-penned the original film, returned to the series to co-scribe the sequel with Coogler, who also co-wrote and helmed the first feature.