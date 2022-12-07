M3gan’s Second Official Trailer Proves Titular Doll is More Than a Toy – She’s Family

The titular character of the upcoming horror movie, ‘M3gan,’ is proving that she’s more than a toy – she’s part of the family – in the feature’s newly released second official trailer. Universal Pictures unveiled earlier today the latest trailer for the sci-fi thriller, which the studio will distribute in theaters on January 6, 2023.

‘M3gan’ follows the exploits of the titular artificial intelligence, which is a life-like doll that’s programmed to be a child’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. Designed by brilliant toy company roboticist Gemma (‘Get Out’s Allison Williams), M3gan can listen, watch and learn as she becomes friend, teacher and protector for the child she is bonded to.

When Gemma suddenly becomes the caretaker of her orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw, ‘The Haunting of Hill House’), Gemma’s unsure and unprepared to be a parent. Under intense pressure at work, Gemma decides to pair her M3gan prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems — a decision that will have unimaginable consequences.

The film was produced by Jason Blum and James Wan (‘The Conjuring’ franchise, ‘Malignant’), and executive produced by Williams. ‘M3gan’ was directed by award-winning filmmaker Gerard Johnstone (‘Housebound’). The drama was written by Akela Cooper (‘Malignant,’ ‘The Nun 2’), who created the story with Wan.

‘M3gan’ also stars Ronny Chieng (‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’), Brian Jordan Alvarez (‘Will & Grace’), Jen Van Epps (‘Cowboy Bebop’), Lori Dungey (‘The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring,’ extended edition) and Stephane Garneau-Monten (‘Straight Forward’).

