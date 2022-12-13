Rian Johnson, Janelle Monáe and Kate Hudson Attend Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Special Screening at Alamo Drafthouse Brooklyn

Alamo Drafthouse Downtown Brooklyn and Netflix hosted a special star-studded screening for ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ this past Sunday, December 11. The feature’s writer-director, Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Rian Johnson, was accompanied by two of the project’s actresses, Janelle Monáe and Kate Hudson, for a special Q&A after the screening.

Besides Monáe and Hudson, ‘Glass Onion’ also stars Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline and Dave Bautista. The ensemble crime comedy-drama is set to debut on Netflix on December 23.

The movie serves as the sequel to 2019’s ‘Knives Out,’ which Johnson also scribe and helmed. In the series’ latest installment, Detective Benoit Blanc (Craig) travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects.