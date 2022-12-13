CELEBRITY PHOTOS MOVIES Movies Bite NEWS NEWS BITE

Rian Johnson, Janelle Monáe and Kate Hudson Attend Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Special Screening at Alamo Drafthouse Brooklyn

ByKaren Benardello

Dec 13, 2022 , , , , ,
(L-R): Kate Hudson, writer-director Rian Johnson and Janelle Monáe stopped by Alamo Drafthouse Downtown Brooklyn for a special post-screening Q&A for ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.’

Alamo Drafthouse Downtown Brooklyn and Netflix hosted a special star-studded screening for ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ this past Sunday, December 11. The feature’s writer-director, Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Rian Johnson, was accompanied by two of the project’s actresses, Janelle Monáe and Kate Hudson, for a special Q&A after the screening.

Besides Monáe and Hudson, ‘Glass Onion’ also stars Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline and Dave Bautista. The ensemble crime comedy-drama is set to debut on Netflix on December 23.

The movie serves as the sequel to 2019’s ‘Knives Out,’ which Johnson also scribe and helmed. In the series’ latest installment, Detective Benoit Blanc (Craig) travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects.

Facebook Comments

By Karen Benardello

As a graduate of LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic, Karen Benardello serves as ShockYa's Senior Movies & Television Editor. Her duties include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, and scribing movie, television and music reviews and news articles. As a New York City-area based journalist, she's a member of the guilds, New York Film Critics Online and the Women Film Critics Circle.

Related Post

NEWS

BREAKING NEWS! Russian Church Brokers Meeting with Ye aka Kanye West and Valdimir Putin to Free Paul Whelan

Dec 14, 2022 Grady Owen
MOVIES REVIEWS

Sr. Movie Review

Dec 13, 2022 Abe Friedtanzer
DVD NEWS HORROR HEADLINES Horror News MOVIES NEWS

Halloween Ends 4K UHD Giveaway Features Laurie Strode and Michael Myers’ Final Fight For Survival

Dec 13, 2022 Karen Benardello

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *