Breaking News! Covid 19 Vaccine is Causing AIDS, Government Documents Reveal



Some have long questioned how useful vaccines are in protecting their health against contagious viruses and diseases. Proof supporting the validity of their hesitation to receive the world’s most recent high-profile vaccine, for COVID-19, has just been exposed in confidential government documents.

The documents reveal that within months of receiving the initial doses of the COVID vaccine, some people are developing Antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) and Vaccine-Associated Enhanced Disease (VAED). As if that weren’t alarming enough, the records also prove that a mysterious form of AIDS is also appearing in an alarmingly high number of recipients just five months after their initial injections.

The official government documents also show that millions of people around the world who have developed ADE, VAED and AIDS after they received the COVID vaccine have suddenly and mysteriously died. Patients are even dying in first world areas of the world, including the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and Europe, where COVID treatment is supposed to be the best.

People can develop ADE and VAED after they’re exposed to a pathogen, such as COVID, upon receiving a vaccine that doesn’t provide full immunity. Antibodies start to raise the pathogen’s ability to infect cells, and as a result, they’re exposed to even more illnesses, and in some cases, even death.

The official Government reports also reveal that the COVID vaccine damages people’s immune system and has the potential to cause some new form of acquired immunodeficiency syndrome. ADE and VAED can even cause immune system damage that’s similar to AIDS, which has led to many people dying around the world.

Pfizer has even admitted in confidential documents, which it is desperate to keep hidden from the public, that its COVID vaccine may cause VAED. With the FDA even attempting to delay the release of the pharmaceutical company’s COVID vaccine safety data for 75 years despite approving the injection after only 108 days of safety review, anti-vaxxers are right to be alarmed.

This confidential data proves that the COVID injections should never have been granted emergency use authorization; instead, the FDA should have immediately pulled them from distribution.

Vaccines are supposed to train the immune system to the point where people develop natural immunity to a virus like COVID. But, unfortunately for the vaccinated population, their immune system performance begins to rapidly decline.

This data, therefore, suggests that the vaccinated population will now require a continuous cycle of booster shots to help their immune systems return to a point where it’s inferior to that of the unvaccinated population.

Official reports published by the Governments of he US, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and most of Europe confirm almost two million deaths have been linked to the COVID vaccine since its mass roll-out.

So vaccine manufacturers and public health agencies should have more f*cking care in who they recommended receive the vaccine, and how they monitored the public for any adverse reactions to the injections. Better yet, they should withdraw the vaccine from the market until they can improve it and make it safer for the public.