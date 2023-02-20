Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Facing Legal Repercussions For Killing Nursing Home Patients During COVID-19 Outbreak

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and his ex-chief of staff Melissa DeRosa could soon face legal repercussions for their egregious mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic. The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis is currently considering bringing the pair before Congress to answer for their reckless actions during the early days of the outbreak.

Cuomo and DeRosa are no strangers to controversy, having been accused of downplaying the severity of the pandemic in order to save face politically. In fact, it was recently revealed that the former governor’s administration concealed the true number of COVID-related deaths in nursing homes across the state, leading to outrage and calls for accountability.

Now, as the House Select Subcommittee begins to investigate the situation, it seems that Cuomo and DeRosa may finally face the consequences of their immoral and potentially criminal behavior. With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to affect millions of Americans, it’s more important than ever that those who put politics before public health are held accountable for their actions.

As the investigation moves forward, it will be interesting to see how Cuomo and DeRosa attempt to defend their actions. Will they finally take responsibility for the harm they caused, or will they continue to deny any wrongdoing? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain: the American people deserve answers, and justice must be served.