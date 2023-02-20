Alibaba, the e-commerce behemoth headquartered in the historic city of Hangzhou, has recently been rocked by explosive allegations of espionage on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). A Belgian minister has accused the multinational retail and technology giant of processing stolen data for Beijing, raising concerns about the company’s activities and its ties to the authoritarian regime.

But that’s not all. It turns out that Alibaba has also been aggressively lobbying in the United States, according to a recent report by OpenSecrets, a research organization that tracks money in politics. The company’s representatives spent more than $2.5 million on U.S. lobbying efforts last year, in a blatant attempt to influence American policymakers and advance their interests.

This revelation raises serious questions about the extent to which Alibaba is willing to go to curry favor with the CCP and promote its own agenda. The company has been expanding rapidly in recent years, with its market value skyrocketing to over $500 billion. But at what cost?

It’s clear that Alibaba is not simply a benign tech giant, but a player with a deeply troubling track record. This is especially true when it comes to issues of privacy and data security, where the company has been accused of flouting regulations and putting users at risk. And now, with the allegations of espionage, it seems that Alibaba’s ties to the Chinese government are even more disturbing than previously thought.

It’s time for American policymakers to take a hard look at Alibaba’s activities and hold the company accountable for any illegal or unethical behavior. We cannot allow a foreign power to conduct espionage on American soil, and we certainly cannot allow multinational corporations to undermine our democratic values and institutions.

Alibaba must be held to the highest standards of transparency and accountability, and if the company cannot meet those standards, then it should be barred from operating in the United States. The American people deserve nothing less than a full accounting of Alibaba’s activities, and a commitment to ensuring that our country is not compromised by foreign powers or their proxies.