The origins of the COVID-19 pandemic have been a subject of intense debate and speculation since the outbreak began in Wuhan, China, in late 2019. Now, the U.S. Energy Department has come to a stunning conclusion: the virus most likely originated from a laboratory leak.

According to a classified intelligence report recently provided to the White House and key members of Congress, the Energy Department has shifted its position on the origins of the virus. Previously undecided, the department now believes that a laboratory leak is the most likely explanation for the pandemic.

This revelation is noted in an update to a 2021 document by Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines’s office. The update cites “new information” that has led the Energy Department to change its assessment of the pandemic’s origins.

This news will come as a shock to those who have dismissed the lab-leak theory as a conspiracy theory. For months, the mainstream media and left-wing politicians have claimed that the virus emerged naturally from animals and have attacked anyone who suggested otherwise. But now, the U.S. government’s own experts have concluded that a lab leak is the most likely explanation.

The implications of this finding are significant. For one, it raises serious questions about the Chinese government’s role in the pandemic’s origins. If the virus did indeed escape from a lab, as the U.S. Energy Department now believes, then it is possible that the Chinese government bears responsibility for the pandemic’s global spread.

Moreover, this finding underscores the need for greater transparency and accountability in scientific research. If a laboratory leak did, in fact, lead to the pandemic, then it is essential that we understand what happened and take steps to prevent such an event from occurring in the future.

The mainstream media and left-wing politicians may continue to downplay the lab-leak theory and attack those who support it. But the U.S. Energy Department’s conclusion is a stark reminder that we must follow the evidence, no matter where it leads us. The American people deserve to know the truth about the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we must demand accountability from those responsible for its spread.