A drone crash near Moscow on Tuesday has raised concerns of a possible escalation in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. According to regional officials, the drone was likely targeting a civilian infrastructure facility in the district of Kolomna but was ultimately unsuccessful in causing damage or injuries.

This incident comes after the Russian defense ministry reported downing two Ukrainian drones in southern Russia, which Moscow claims are part of a series of suspected drone attacks in recent months. The attacks, which have occurred far from the border with Ukraine, have been blamed on Kyiv by Russian authorities.

As tensions continue to rise between the two countries, many are questioning whether this could be the start of World War III. However, experts caution against such a dramatic conclusion and instead urge continued diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation.

The FSB and other competent authorities are currently investigating the incident and will release more information as it becomes available. In the meantime, officials on both sides of the conflict are being urged to exercise caution and refrain from any actions that could further exacerbate tensions.