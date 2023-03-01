HEALTH AND WELLNESS NEWS

Chinese Virologist Claims COVID-19 Was Deliberately Released by CCP: Shocking Revelations Exposed

ByGrady Owen

Mar 1, 2023
Chinese virologist, Dr. Li Meng Yan

A leading Chinese scientist has claimed that the COVID-19 pandemic was not an accidental outbreak, but instead a deliberate act by the Chinese Communist Party. Dr. Li Meng Yan made the shocking allegations during an interview with a prominent news anchor.

The virologist, who had previously warned about the origins of the virus, cited a recent report by the U.S. Energy Department that suggests the virus could have come from a laboratory in Wuhan where viruses were being studied.

According to Dr. Yan, the release of the virus was a deliberate act by the Chinese Communist Party, which has faced increasing scrutiny from the international community over its handling of the pandemic.

She went on to say that the release of the virus was not an accident, but a carefully planned and executed action, which has led to the deaths of millions of people around the world.

The shocking allegations have sparked widespread debate and criticism, with many questioning the credibility of Dr. Yan’s claims. Nevertheless, the interview has shed new light on the origins of the pandemic and raised important questions about the actions of the Chinese Communist Party.

