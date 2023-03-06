Former President Trump pledges to settle Ukraine-Russia war at CPAC 2023.

The former president spoke about his plans for foreign policy, including his intention to resolve the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. Trump emphasized that he has a strong relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin and that he would use that relationship to negotiate a peace agreement.

WATCH: At CPAC, Trump Promises To ‘Quickly Settle’ Ukraine War Before He ‘Even Arrives’ To The Oval Officehttps://t.co/NR3XF7oHKK — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) March 5, 2023



Trump also criticized the current administration‘s handling of the conflict and claimed that their approach has only made the situation worse. He promised that if he were in the White House, he would bring an end to the fighting and restore stability to the region.

The audience responded with cheers and applause as Trump spoke, with many supporters waving American flags and wearing “Make America Great Again” hats. Trump’s speech was one of the most highly anticipated events at CPAC 2023, with attendees eager to hear what the former president had to say about the future of the Republican Party and his own political plans.

As the speech ended, the crowd gave Trump a standing ovation, and the former president left the stage to chants of “USA! USA!”. Trump’s appearance at CPAC 2023 demonstrated that he still has a significant amount of support among conservative voters.