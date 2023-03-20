Republicans vow to investigate Biden family and Manhattan DA amid reports of Trump indictment

Republicans in the House majority have vowed to increase their investigations into the Biden family and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, amid reports that Bragg is close to indicting former President Donald Trump on felony charges. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan’s panel on the weaponization of the federal government is expected to investigate and possibly hold hearings on Bragg’s plans to indict Trump.

BREAKING: Jim Jordan, James Comer, and Bryan Steil of the House Judiciary Committee are demanding communications, documentations, and testimony from Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg related to his reported upcoming indictment of President Trump. pic.twitter.com/10HlSfBnAH — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 20, 2023

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has also promised that House Republicans, through the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, will investigate Bragg. Republicans suspect that the liberal Democratic prosecutor is abusing his power to politically target Trump, who is the leading Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

McCarthy has said that the House will examine the use of federal funds in Bragg’s office and that an announcement about the investigation will be made on Monday.

Alvin Bragg is abusing his office to target President Trump while he’s reduced a majority of felonies, including violent crimes, to misdemeanors. He has different rules for political opponents. Republicans stopped the radical DC crime law, and we will investigate any use of… https://t.co/5yYIo8SUOC — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) March 19, 2023

Last week, news leaked that Trump is facing felony charges from Bragg’s office related to hush money paid to adult performer Stormy Daniels seven years ago. Bragg has elevated the charge from a misdemeanor to a felony, and the case is being prosecuted past the five-year statute of limitations.

Trump has claimed that he expects to be arrested soon, and McCarthy has accused Bragg of lowering penalties for serious criminals in crime-ridden New York while increasing charges against his political opponents. McCarthy spoke out against the alleged misuse of power by Bragg, saying that such actions divide the country and are wrong.