Elon Musk predicts Trump will win ‘landslide victory’ if indicted by Manhattan prosecutors

Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur and CEO of SpaceX, has predicted that former President Donald Trump will make a triumphant return to the White House if he is indicted by Manhattan prosecutors. Musk made the prediction in a tweet, in response to a Fox News segment that detailed the potential arrest and legal proceedings against Trump.

According to the segment, law enforcement and the Secret Service are discussing logistics and security preparation for a potential arrest. Meanwhile, Trump has taken to his newly launched Truth Social platform to decry “ILLEGAL LEAKS” from the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, which he claims indicate he “WOULD BE ARRESTED.”

Musk’s tweet has already sparked controversy and debate, with many wondering if the influential tech leader has inside knowledge about the legal proceedings against Trump. Regardless, his prediction has added fuel to the already intense speculation surrounding the former president’s future. Only time will tell if Musk’s prediction will come true.

Biden’s DOJ is coordinating with the Democrat Manhattan DA to arrest Donald Trump, the top Republican Presidential candidate for 2024, and charge him with a fake outdated misdemeanor charge. It’s ALL FOR POLITICS! This is what they do in communists countries to destroy their… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene?? (@RepMTG) March 18, 2023