Women’s Cyclocross Champion Retires After Competing Against Men in National Championships

Hannah Arensman, a highly acclaimed cyclist, has recently announced her retirement from the sport after a disappointing loss in the UCI Cyclocross National Championships. Despite competing in the elite women’s category, she was outperformed by a male rider who finished third, leaving her in fourth place.

Arensman has cited the experience as the reason for her decision to retire, explaining that the race was physically and emotionally challenging for her and her family. She expressed her disappointment in the situation, especially given the lack of fair play and recognition of the importance of women’s sports.

US cyclocross champion reveals she retired from sport over emergence of transgender athletes in women's sports https://t.co/0MdvahCh4z — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 23, 2023

As a result, Arensman has joined the fight to protect women’s sports by filing an amicus brief in support of West Virginia‘s Save Women’s Sports law. She believes that it is essential to preserve the integrity of women’s sports and ensure that female athletes have an equal opportunity to compete at the highest level.

Although her retirement is a loss for the cycling world, her advocacy for women’s sports will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact.