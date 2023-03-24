Cory Mills Streaming TV News And Social Congressman United States Representative

Additionally, Mills has been a vocal advocate for protecting our Second Amendment rights, arguing that gun ownership is a fundamental right that must be defended against those who would seek to undermine it. He has also been a strong supporter of law enforcement and has worked to ensure that they have the resources and support they need to keep our communities safe.

Served in Afghanistan

Throughout his career, Congressman Mills has been a tireless advocate for the values that have made America great. His commitment to defending the Constitution and upholding the principles of freedom and liberty has earned him the respect and admiration of his constituents and fellow lawmakers alike.

In these turbulent times, it is more important than ever to have leaders like Cory Mills who are willing to stand up for what is right, even when it is difficult or unpopular. As we face an uncertain future, we can take comfort in knowing that there are still men and women like Mills who are fighting to preserve the principles that have made America great.