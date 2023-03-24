Cory Mills Streaming TV News And Social Congressman United States Representative

Cory Mills is a true American hero.
Known for his unwavering commitment to defending the constitutional values that have made America great. As a member of the United States House of Representatives, Mills has dedicated his career to fighting for freedom, liberty, and justice for all.
Born and raised in the great state of Texas, Cory Mills developed a deep sense of patriotism and a strong appreciation for the freedoms and liberties that make America unique. After serving in the United States Army, Mills returned home to continue his service to his country as a public servant.As a Congressman, Mills has become known for his passionate defense of the Constitution and the principles that underlie it. He has been a vocal advocate for limited government, free markets, and individual liberties, and has worked tirelessly to protect these values in the face of growing threats from both within and outside our borders.
Mills has been particularly vocal in his opposition to the erosion of our freedoms and liberties in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. He has fought against mandatory vaccinations and mask mandates, arguing that individuals have the right to make their own healthcare decisions without government interference.
Additionally, Mills has been a vocal advocate for protecting our Second Amendment rights, arguing that gun ownership is a fundamental right that must be defended against those who would seek to undermine it. He has also been a strong supporter of law enforcement and has worked to ensure that they have the resources and support they need to keep our communities safe.
Served in Afghanistan
Throughout his career, Congressman Mills has been a tireless advocate for the values that have made America great. His commitment to defending the Constitution and upholding the principles of freedom and liberty has earned him the respect and admiration of his constituents and fellow lawmakers alike.
In these turbulent times, it is more important than ever to have leaders like Cory Mills who are willing to stand up for what is right, even when it is difficult or unpopular. As we face an uncertain future, we can take comfort in knowing that there are still men and women like Mills who are fighting to preserve the principles that have made America great.