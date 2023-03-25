Crackdown on Election Fraud: Two Arrested in Florida as Governor DeSantis Delivers on Election Security Promises

As concerns over election security continue to grow, the state of Florida is making strides to ensure fair and honest elections. Governor Ron DeSantis’ administration has been cracking down on election fraud, resulting in the recent arrest of two suspects by law enforcement officials.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has reported that the two suspects have been charged with third-degree felonies. Donna Prentes Brady, 66, has been accused of voting multiple times, while Toye Ann La Rocca, 63, has been charged with voting illegally as a felon.

BREAKING: Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration announces two more arrests for election crimes, both charged with third-degree felonies One suspect reportedly voted in person in Florida while voting by mail in New Jersey in 2020 — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) March 15, 2023

According to local news sources, one of the suspects used vote-by-mail illegally in the process, as La Rocca reportedly voted in person for the primary election in Okaloosa County and then voted by mail in the general election.

This crackdown on election fraud is of great significance, especially as former President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that vote-by-mail was used to commit fraud during the 2020 presidential election. Governor DeSantis has made it a priority to address this issue, even signing bills focused on election security in the wake of the 2020 election.

With these recent arrests, it is clear that Florida is taking steps to ensure fair and honest elections for all its citizens.