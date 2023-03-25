Gloria Allred Caught In Bold Faced Pack of Lies About Stormy Daniels & Her Partners Michael Avenatti Tom Girardi Michael Maroko and Nathan Goldberg

Shocking revelations that Gloria Allred who insists that she has no working ties to super scammer Tom Girardi is flat out lying about that and about Michael Aventatti, Stormy Daniels, Erika Jayne and her business partners Michael Maroko and Nathan Goldberg
Gloria Allred Lies Repeatedly In Beyond the Rope Podcast With David Yontef
Not only are Allred’s two law-firm partners at Allred, Michael Maroko and Nathan Goldberg also “unannounced” partners at Girardi Keese with Tom Girardi, Michael Maroko and Nathan Goldberg are also named in criminal lawsuits with Girardi. Her friend and business partner Michael Avenatti that she mentions, is now in jail serving 15 years jail with more to be added soon.
In this video she lies from beginning to end including whether she knows Erika Jayne Girardi; which you will hear, she denies. Below is Allred and Erika Jayne Girardi at one of several galas they attended together. Allred is wearing that same smelly outfit at literally every one, including the video.
Shockya reported on Nathan Goldberg and Girardi’s guilt in five separate lawsuits all of which have been tried and the corrupt duo are both named parties and liable to decades behind bars.
