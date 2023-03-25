NEWS

Gloria Allred Caught In Bold Faced Pack of Lies About Stormy Daniels & Her Partners Michael Avenatti Tom Girardi Michael Maroko and Nathan Goldberg

ByGrady Owen

Mar 25, 2023

Shocking revelations that Gloria Allred who insists that she has no working ties to super scammer Tom Girardi is flat out lying about that and about Michael Aventatti, Stormy Daniels, Erika Jayne and her business partners Michael Maroko and Nathan Goldberg

Gloria Allred Lies Repeatedly In Beyond the Rope Podcast With David Yontef

Not only are Allred’s two law-firm partners at Allred, Michael Maroko and Nathan Goldberg also “unannounced” partners at Girardi Keese with Tom Girardi, Michael Maroko and Nathan Goldberg are also named in criminal lawsuits with Girardi. Her friend and business partner Michael Avenatti that she mentions, is now in jail serving 15 years jail with more to be added soon.

In this video she lies from beginning to end including whether she knows Erika Jayne Girardi; which you will hear, she denies. Below is Allred and Erika Jayne Girardi at one of several galas they attended together. Allred is wearing that same smelly outfit at literally every one, including the video.

Shockya reported on Nathan Goldberg and Girardi’s  guilt in five separate lawsuits all of which have been tried and the corrupt duo are both named parties and liable to decades behind bars.

Allred who has $200 Million in hidden assets has also been exposed by Shockya for many other wrong-doings, just as the US Supreme Court last week, asserted that business partners like Allred are just as liable as her partners’ who committed theft and perversion of justice.

Subject of the Interview AboveMichael Avenatti now serving 15 Years Jail Shares Clients like Stormy Daniels With Gloria Allred

It really looks like finally Allred is going to get effed hard in both directions by the two men in her life. Good job Michael and Nathan. Especially Nathan…. I did tell you in that corrupt court room that you will be out on the streets because of your obscene corruption. I was wrong. You’re going to jail bruh. For a really long time. Girardi and Goldberg were also involved in the movie famous, Erin Brockovich case in the 1990s.

Top Left Michael Maroko. Right is Gloria Allred and bottom left is Tom Girardi with ex wife Erika Jayne Girardi. To their right with pursed lips is Nathan Goldberg.

By Grady Owen

