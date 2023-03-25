Speaker Pelosi Ignites Controversy with Bold Claim of Being Pro-Life Despite Supporting Abortion

Nancy Pelosi, the former Speaker of the House and prominent Democratic leader, caused a stir at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., when she declared herself to be pro-life during a public event on Thursday. Despite being a long-time advocate for abortion on demand, Pelosi argued that her support for the procedure was rooted in her concern for the well-being of children.

“I think I’m pro-life because I care about children and the rest,” Pelosi stated, according to the National Catholic Register.

Pelosi, who professes to be a devout Catholic, has faced criticism from her bishop, San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone, for her stance on abortion. In 2021, Cordileone accused Pelosi of promoting pro-abortion legislation that amounted to “child sacrifice” and refused to offer her communion until she repented of her sin.

However, Pelosi appeared to reject the archbishop’s call to repent during her speech at Georgetown, saying, “I have a problem with my archbishop, well the archbishop of the city I represent. But I figure that’s his problem, not mine.”

Pelosi’s claim to be pro-life while supporting abortion has drawn criticism from pro-life advocates, who argue that such a stance is logically inconsistent. Some have accused Pelosi of attempting to redefine the meaning of the term “pro-life” to suit her political agenda.

Despite the controversy, Pelosi has maintained her position, implying that some church leaders are “willing to abandon the bulk” of Catholic teachings to focus on the issue of abortion. Her comments have reignited the ongoing debate over the role of religion in politics and the rights of the unborn.

As the discussion continues, it remains to be seen how Pelosi’s claim of being pro-life while supporting abortion will be received by both her supporters and her critics.