Monmouth University Poll shows only 1 in 4 Democrats want Biden to run for re-election in 2024

According to a recent poll conducted by Monmouth University, despite the majority of Democrats holding a favorable view of President Joe Biden, only 25% of them want him to pursue a second term as the party’s nominee in the 2024 presidential election. Instead, 44% of self-identified Democrats and Democratic-leaning voters would prefer to see someone else run in his place.

The poll also found that among those who want Biden to step aside, 51% of them could not offer a preferred alternative nominee. Vice President Kamala Harris was the only potential contender to register above single digits, with 13% of respondents naming her as their preferred choice.

Interestingly, a majority of Democratic voters under the age of 50 and those with very liberal political views also expressed a desire for Biden to defer to another candidate in the upcoming election.

While these results may be concerning for the Biden administration and the Democratic Party, it is important to note that there is no clear frontrunner among potential nominees at this time. The party will need to carefully consider its options and work to build consensus among its diverse base of voters in the coming years.