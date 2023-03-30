President Biden’s Inappropriate Ice Cream Joke Before Discussing Nashville Shooting Raises Eyebrows

President Joe Biden faced criticism on Monday for his unusual choice of words when addressing the recent school shooting in Nashville. Instead of addressing the tragedy directly, he began his speech with a lighthearted remark about ice cream.

Speaking to a group of female business owners in the East Room of the White House, Biden quipped that he had only attended the event because he heard there was going to be ice cream. He went on to mention his favorite flavor and even boasted about having a whole refrigerator full of it upstairs.

Joe Biden makes bizarre 'ice-cream' joke in first remarks on Nashville school shooting that left six dead – #VIDEOhttps://t.co/6mDIpSvf8B — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 28, 2023

The comment quickly drew attention, with many on social media calling it inappropriate and insensitive. Some pointed out that it was particularly insensitive given the gravity of the situation in Nashville, where one person was killed and seven others injured in the shooting at a high school.

After the joke, Biden went on to discuss the shooting and call for stricter gun control measures. However, some critics argued that his opening remarks detracted from the seriousness of the issue and showed a lack of empathy.

This is not the first time Biden has faced criticism for making light of serious issues. During his campaign, he was criticized for making a similar joke about ice cream while discussing the pandemic.

As the country continues to grapple with issues of gun violence and the pandemic, many are calling on the president to show more sensitivity and gravitas when addressing these issues.