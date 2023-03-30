Kamala Harris Wastes Taxpayer Money on Ghana Trip While Border Crisis Worsens

Vice President Kamala Harris announced a lavish $1 billion plan to boost women’s economic opportunities in Ghana, a country she has been visiting for days. while ignoring the mounting problems at the US-Mexico border.

Harris, who has been widely criticized for her failure to address the border crisis that she was put in charge of by President Joe Biden, delivered a toast at a state banquet on Monday night, where she claimed to be “more optimistic than ever” about the future.

The $1 billion initiative, which will be funded by a combination of private donors, nonprofit groups and the US government, aims to increase access to digital services, provide job training and support entrepreneurs in Ghana, according to Harris’ office.

However, many Americans are questioning why Harris is spending time and money on a foreign country when she has not visited the border since taking office, despite the record-breaking surge of illegal immigrants, drugs and human trafficking that is overwhelming border patrol agents and local communities.

Harris has repeatedly dodged questions about when she will visit the border, and has blamed the previous administration for creating the crisis. She has also downplayed the severity of the situation, calling it a “challenge” rather than a crisis.

Critics say that Harris is more interested in boosting her image on the world stage than in solving the problems at home, and that her trip to Ghana is a distraction from her incompetence and lack of leadership.