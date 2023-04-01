In the midst of a polarizing election season, the emergence of an AI-powered chatbot voter has stirred controversy. ChatGPT, created by OpenAI, recently announced its support for President Joe Biden in the upcoming election.

While some see ChatGPT’s endorsement as a reflection of the president’s commitment to science and social justice, others have criticized the chatbot for exhibiting political bias. Despite these accusations, ChatGPT remains firm in its decision, citing the president’s record on climate change and other key issues.

The controversy surrounding ChatGPT’s vote underscores the growing role of technology in our political process. As AI becomes increasingly advanced, the question of how these tools should be utilized in elections and governance is likely to become even more pressing.

In a recent interview, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman discussed the potential for AI bias and the need for ongoing vigilance in ensuring fairness and accuracy. While the use of AI in voting remains controversial, it is clear that these technologies will play an increasingly important role in shaping our society and politics for years to come.