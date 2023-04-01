Florida Governor Vows Not to Help Extradite Trump Amid ‘Questionable Circumstances’

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has announced that he will not cooperate with any extradition request made by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, claiming that the circumstances surrounding the indictment of former President Donald Trump are “questionable.”

DeSantis went on to describe the charges against Trump as “un-American,” accusing Bragg of weaponizing the legal system to push a political agenda.

TRUMP INDICTMENT: Governor Ron DeSantis vows that “Florida will not assist in an extradition request given the questionable circumstances at issue with this Soros-backed Manhattan prosecutor and his political agenda."https://t.co/r3Oj0AwOou — The Daily Signal (@DailySignal) March 30, 2023

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office recently indicted Trump following a lengthy investigation, with the former president facing a range of charges.

“The weaponization of the legal system to advance a political agenda turns the rule of law on its head,” DeSantis stated on Thursday via Twitter. “It is un-American.”

The weaponization of the legal system to advance a political agenda turns the rule of law on its head. It is un-American. The Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney has consistently bent the law to downgrade felonies and to excuse criminal misconduct. Yet, now he is… — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 30, 2023

As a potential Republican presidential candidate in 2024, Trump remains a polarizing figure, and the charges against him are likely to continue to generate controversy and debate.