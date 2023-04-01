NEWS

Florida Governor Vows Not to Help Extradite Trump Amid ‘Questionable Circumstances’

ByGrady Owen

Apr 1, 2023 ,

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has announced that he will not cooperate with any extradition request made by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, claiming that the circumstances surrounding the indictment of former President Donald Trump are “questionable.”

DeSantis went on to describe the charges against Trump as “un-American,” accusing Bragg of weaponizing the legal system to push a political agenda.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office recently indicted Trump following a lengthy investigation, with the former president facing a range of charges.

“The weaponization of the legal system to advance a political agenda turns the rule of law on its head,” DeSantis stated on Thursday via Twitter. “It is un-American.”

As a potential Republican presidential candidate in 2024, Trump remains a polarizing figure, and the charges against him are likely to continue to generate controversy and debate.

