Progressive Group Calls Trump Indictment ‘Embarrassing’, Urges More Charges

Former President Donald Trump‘s indictment by a Manhattan grand jury has been met with mixed reactions, with some progressives calling it a disappointing development in the quest for justice.

The Progressive Change Campaign Committee released a statement on Tuesday, criticizing the indictment and highlighting several other reasons why they believe Trump should face legal consequences.

“Given the severity of the possible accusations in these ongoing cases, some liberals are concerned that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s decision may undercut any future indictments,” the statement said.

Co-founder of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, Adam Green, called the indictment “embarrassing and infuriating” in the statement.

“After inciting an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, pressuring local officials to overturn the 2020 election, receiving financial kickbacks from foreign powers, and numerous other crimes during his presidency, it’s embarrassing and infuriating that the first indictment against Trump is about … Stormy Daniels,” Green said.

He also urged Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Justice Department to take action, saying it’s time for them to do their job.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) also weighed in, criticizing the pace of the DOJ’s investigation into Trump’s actions leading up to the January 6th insurrection.

“I’ve been very critical, as you know, Andrea, of the Justice Department and the pace of their investigation of the whole, multiple lines of effort by Donald Trump to overturn the election culminating in the violence of January 6th,” Schiff said in a recent TV interview.

“And had they, I think, pursued that with more urgency, they would have gone first, and, you know, presuming—and it’s a big presumption—that they find sufficient evidence to charge the president, those would have been the most serious charges. And those should, in the logical scheme of things, be the first that you bring.”

Trump's indictment is an affirmation of the principle that no one is above the law. McCarthy's threat to interfere with the case and DeSantis' pledge not to extradite Trump would make him a kind of king. If we are a democracy, no one can violate the law with impunity. No one.

As the legal battle against Trump continues, it remains to be seen what additional charges, if any, will be brought against the former president.