New Dunkin’ breakfast tacos fail to impress customers, receive criticism for lack of filling

Dunkin’ has recently introduced its first-ever breakfast tacos, aiming to compete with established Mexican-inspired breakfast options in the fast-food market. However, the new menu item has not been received well by customers. Despite the company executive’s claim that the tacos are “one of the tastiest savory items we’ve launched at Dunkin’,” many customers are disappointed with the lack of filling in their tacos.

The breakfast tacos are made of a warm flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, white cheddar cheese, fire-roasted corn, a drizzle of tangy lime crema, and optional bacon. While promotional pictures show a hearty portion of scrambled eggs and other toppings, many customers are finding their tacos to be lacking in content.

A recent Reddit post on the “Expectation vs. Reality” forum showed a Dunkin’ breakfast taco with practically no filling, prompting criticism from fellow Reddit users. With more than 370 comments on the post, some customers have even called it the “most incredibly depressing breakfast taco ever.”

Dunkin’ may need to go back to the drawing board if it wants its breakfast tacos to be a success in the fast-food market.