Stormy Daniels Ordered to Pay $121,000 in Legal Fees to Donald Trump

ByGrady Owen

Apr 5, 2023 ,

On the same day that Trump was indicted on bogus claims in New York, the legal battle between adult film star Stormy Daniels and former President Donald Trump has taken another twist. A federal appeals court has ordered Daniels to pay $121,000 in legal fees to Trump over a defamation lawsuit she filed against him.

The lawsuit was based on a tweet Trump posted, which included a composite sketch of a man Daniels claimed had threatened her over her alleged affair with Trump. Daniels argued that the tweet was defamatory and caused her emotional distress.

However, the court ultimately sided with Trump and dismissed the lawsuit, ruling that the tweet was protected under the First Amendment. Trump’s legal team then sought reimbursement for their fees incurred in defending him against the lawsuit.

The court agreed, ordering Daniels to pay $121,000 to Trump’s lawyers at Harder LLP and Dhillon Law Group. The ruling has been welcomed by Trump’s supporters, who argue that the lawsuit was politically motivated and without merit.

Daniels and her legal team have vowed to continue their fight, arguing that the ruling sets a dangerous precedent for free speech and the right to seek redress in court. The case has been closely watched by the media and has further fueled the ongoing debate over the role of the judiciary in American politics.

Regardless of one’s political views, it is clear that the fallout from the case is likely to continue for some time, with both sides vowing to press their arguments and seek justice in the courts.

