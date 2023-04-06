Law enforcement agencies accused of buying Americans’ private data without warrants

A new report has surfaced claiming that law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, have been buying Americans’ private data without warrants, in what could be seen as a violation of constitutional protections. This has caused outrage among civil liberties advocates who argue that this move is an invasion of privacy and a blatant disregard for due process.

The controversy started in March when the FBI admitted to purchasing geolocation data from Americans’ mobile phone advertising. However, the agency quickly backtracked and claimed to have ended the practice after facing legal issues and public backlash. But it seems that this was only the tip of the iceberg, as more reports have emerged alleging that other law enforcement agencies have also been buying Americans’ private data.

The @FBI bought Americans’ location info without a court order. This is enormous, was illegal, and has countless effects on the #FISAReform debate this year. What it means for what remains of Americans’ privacy is horrifying. https://t.co/BZAoKPWSKd — Sean Vitka (@SeanVitka) March 8, 2023

Critics argue that this move is not only unconstitutional but also sets a dangerous precedent, as it could pave the way for more government surveillance and intrusion into people’s private lives. They have called on lawmakers to take action and put an end to these practices, as they threaten to erode fundamental rights and freedoms.

The debate over the use of private data by law enforcement agencies is likely to continue for some time, with advocates of privacy and civil liberties demanding greater transparency and accountability from those in power. Only time will tell how this issue will play out, but one thing is clear: Americans’ right to privacy is under threat, and it’s up to all of us to protect it.