President Biden Announces Plans to Run for Reelection in 2024 at Age 81

During an informal chat at the White House Easter egg roll, President Joe Biden told Al Roker on TODAY that he plans on running for reelection in 2024. “I plan on running Al, but we’re not prepared to announce it yet,” Biden said alongside first lady Jill Biden. This announcement has sparked discussions and speculations about the upcoming election.

This morning on TODAY, President Biden told @alroker during a quick chat at the annual White House Easter egg roll that he plans on running for reelection in 2024: "I plan on running Al, but we’re not prepared to announce it yet." https://t.co/Kcpzo0XPPP pic.twitter.com/Q31SFpDoqs — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 10, 2023

If he runs for reelection in 2024, he will be 81 years old on Election Day and will turn 82 shortly after. This would make him the oldest president to run for reelection in US history. Biden has already made history as the oldest president to be inaugurated at age 78.

Biden’s announcement has been met with mixed reactions. Some have expressed concern about his age and ability to serve another term, while others have praised his experience and leadership. The upcoming election is sure to be closely watched as the country continues to face challenges both at home and abroad.