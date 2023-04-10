Sell Sell Selll, Bud Light Controversy Causes AB InBev Stocks to Plummet

In a not-so-shocking turn of events, AB InBev stocks have taken a tumble following a recent controversy surrounding their popular beer brand, Bud Light. The controversy surrounding the recent partnership with transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney has caused anger from conservatives, including Travis Tritt and Kid Rock. It is clear that it has had a significant impact on the company’s financial standing.

The company has been working hard to expand its portfolio and appeal to a wider audience, but this controversy could undo much of that progress.

Did Bud Light Go 'Woke' With Trans-TikTok Star? Boycott Calls Intensify https://t.co/ADGtbX8hwS — zerohedge (@zerohedge) April 2, 2023

It remains to be seen how AB InBev will respond to this crisis and what steps they will take to mitigate the damage. Many are calling for transparency and accountability from the company as they navigate this difficult situation.

So far the company has yet to release an official statement addressing the issue remaining silent on social media, leaving many to speculate about the extent of the damage. Some industry experts are suggesting that this could be a major blow to AB InBev’s reputation and could have long-lasting effects on their bottom line.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.