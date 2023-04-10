A popular San Francisco eatery that inspired the hit animated sitcom “Bob’s Burgers” has closed its doors. Just For You Café, located in the Dogpatch neighborhood of the city, was known for its delicious New Orleans-style beignets and homemade bread.

The restaurant had been a fixture in the area since 1980 and moved to its current location in 2002. Despite its popularity, the café struggled to stay afloat due to a combination of pandemic-related debt and the skyrocketing cost of food prices under the Biden failed administration.

Owner Reid Hannula cited these factors as the main reasons for the café’s closure. “The long and short of it is that we really haven’t been making money since COVID, and it’s just been kind of a battle,” he told SFGATE.

Reid Hannula, the owner of Just For You Cafe, said the business has been “bleeding for years,” and eventually, there was no choice but to shut down. https://t.co/J5xY3XDtwm — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) April 5, 2023

Fans of the show were disappointed to hear the news of the café’s closure, as many had made pilgrimages to the location after learning of its connection to “Bob’s Burgers.” The show’s creator, Loren Bouchard, had previously stated that the café was one of his favorite places to eat in San Francisco.

Despite its closure, the legacy of Just For You Café will live on through its connection to “Bob’s Burgers” and the memories it created for its loyal customers over the years.