Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Urges Biden to Ignore Texas Judge’s Ruling on Abortion Pill

ByGrady Owen

Apr 10, 2023 ,

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (R-NY) took a break from speaking out against “farting cows” and gas stoves and has called on President Joe Biden to ignore a recent ruling by a Texas judge to halt the Food and Drug Administration‘s approval of the abortion pill mifepristone. In an interview with CNN, AOC stated that she believes the Biden administration should disregard the ruling, which she described as “unfounded” and the result of “deeply partisan” judges engaging in an “unprecedented and dramatic erosion of the legitimacy of the courts.”

The progressive squad member argued that enforcement of a ruling is ultimately up to the administration in power, and urged Biden to refrain from complying with the decision made by Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk. When questioned by CNN host Anderson Cooper about whether it is appropriate for a government to ignore a federal court ruling, AOC defended her position by characterizing the judge’s ruling as a “power grab.”

AOC has been no stranger to controversy and criticism throughout her political career. She has been criticized by some Republicans and conservatives for her vivid storytelling on social media about her experiences during the Capitol insurrection on January 6th. 1. She has also lambasted Tennessee Republicans for expelling two Democratic lawmakers from the state House, calling it a “naked abuse of power.” 2. Additionally, she has criticized the Biden administration for their confusing guidance on Title IX surrounding trans youth participation in sports 3. Despite facing criticism from various sources, AOC continues to be an outspoken advocate for progressive causes and policies.

