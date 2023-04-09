Democrats switching parties give Republicans three new supermajorities in state legislatures

In a surprising turn of events, Democrats in several states have switched parties, giving Republicans a total of 25 supermajorities in state legislatures across the nation. The most recent switch came from North Carolina state Rep. Tricia Cotham, who announced her departure from the Democrat party and joined the Republicans. This move gives the Republicans in North Carolina a veto-proof supermajority in both the House and Senate.

During a press conference, Cotham expressed her frustration with the Democrat party and their tactics of bullying and vilifying those who don’t conform to their beliefs. “The party wants to villainize anyone who has free thought, free judgment, has solutions and wants to get to work to better our state,” she said. “Not just sit in a meeting and have a workshop after a workshop, but really work with individuals to get things done.”

North Carolina state Rep. Tricia Cotham says she has switched from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party, giving the GOP a veto-proof majority in the state House. Many Democrats are calling for her resignation in response. https://t.co/7ZFulAkIul — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 5, 2023



This switch follows another from Louisiana state Rep. Francis Thompson, who also left the Democrat party to join the Republicans. Thompson’s move gave the Republicans in Louisiana a supermajority in the state House for the first time ever, giving them a veto-proof majority in both the House and Senate.

These recent switches are a clear indication of the growing divide within the Democrat party and the appeal of the Republican party to those who value individual freedom and the ability to make a difference in their communities. As the 2024 elections approach, it will be interesting to see if more Democrats follow suit and switch parties, giving the Republicans even more power in state legislatures across the country.