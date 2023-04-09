New Poll: 1 in 5 Democrats trust Republicans more with immigration than their own party

Data recently released by Rasmussen Reports shows that one in five Democrats trust Republicans more than their own party when it comes to immigration. This is a significant finding, given the ongoing political debate around the issue and the Biden administration’s efforts to address it.

The data also revealed conflicting views among Democratic voters, with a significant portion of whites and other minority voters trusting Republicans more than Democrats on immigration. Specifically, 52 percent of whites, 35 percent of black voters, and 55 percent of other minorities said they trust Republicans more than Democrats on the issue.

Most voters trust the Republicans more than Democrats on the immigration issue, a new Rasmussen Reports poll released on Friday found. https://t.co/JTcBcLxnWz — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) April 7, 2023

These numbers are sure to concern the Biden administration, which has been working to burnish its credentials on immigration with a series of talking points. Earlier this year, President Biden himself admitted that the record influx of migrants coming through the Southern border has “taken a toll” on his presidency.

According to the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), the largest immigration reform group in the US, a record-breaking 5.5 million people have illegally migrated to the United States since Joe Biden became president. Of those, four million were apprehended at the southern border, while another 1.1 million were counted as “gotaways.”

As immigration continues to be a major issue in American politics, these poll results highlight the importance of finding solutions that can bridge the gap between the two major parties and address the concerns of all voters.