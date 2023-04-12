70% of Americans feel financially stressed due to Biden’s inflation, economy-wide instability and lack of savings

Inflation, economic instability and a lack of savings have an increasing number of Americans feeling financially stressed.

According to a new CNBC Your Money Financial Confidence Survey conducted in partnership with Momentive, nearly 60% of respondents cited inflation as the main contributor to their financial stress, followed by economy-wide instability (43%), rising interest rates (36%) and a lack of savings (35%). The survey was conducted at the end of March and included 4,336 adults. The survey also highlights that inflation continues to be top of mind for most Americans and is tied with “lack of savings” for the top spot (42% each). Additional financial stressors that were cited in the survey include economy-wide instability (43%).

