The Biden Recession is killing an age old brand

ByGrady Owen

Apr 12, 2023

Legendary food storage brand Tupperware has hired advisers to help turn around the company after notifying securities regulators it may have to close up shop.

Tupperware issued a going-concern notice after warning it could be heading for a default if its lenders demand payment for maintaining access to the company’s main line of credit.

The Orlando-based company announced it was seeking to improve its capital structure in order to “remediate its doubts regarding its ability to continue as a going concern.””

It’s sad to see such an iconic brand struggling. I hope they can find a way to turn things around.

