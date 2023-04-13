Trump files $500 million lawsuit against former attorney over alleged breach of confidentiality agreement

A new lawsuit has been filed by former President Donald Trump against his former attorney and confidante, Michael Cohen. The lawsuit, which was filed in federal court for the Southern District of Florida, alleges that Cohen violated a confidentiality agreement by spreading falsehoods about Trump and breaching his attorney-client privilege.

Donald Trump filed a $500 million lawsuit against his former attorney and fixer Michael Cohen for allegedly violating their attorney-client relationship https://t.co/W3GUGtBSyX — Bloomberg (@business) April 12, 2023

According to the lawsuit, Cohen revealed confidential information about Trump and engaged in misconduct that was likely to be embarrassing or detrimental to the former president. The lawsuit seeks damages of $500 million.

Cohen has emerged as a key witness in the criminal case against Trump being pursued by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. The lawsuit is the latest in a series of legal battles involving Trump and his associates, and it is unclear how the case will unfold in the coming months. Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.