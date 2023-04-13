Elon Musk Clashes with BBC Journalist Over Twitter’s Alleged Rise in Hateful Content

In a fiery interview with the BBC, Twitter CEO Elon Musk challenged allegations that the platform has experienced a surge in hateful content since his takeover in October 2022. The clash ensued after BBC interviewer James Clayton claimed that there has been an uptick in “slightly racist” and “slightly sexist” language on the social media site.

Musk probed Clayton on what he meant by “hateful content,” and questioned whether the journalist believed that “slightly sexist” remarks should be banned from the platform. Clayton struggled to provide specific examples, leading Musk to argue that it is crucial to have a clear definition of what constitutes hateful content.

ICYMI – BBC reporter caught out by Elon Musk on "hate speech."pic.twitter.com/oC5yOolPAP — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) April 12, 2023

The interview comes amid increasing scrutiny over social media platforms’ handling of harmful content, particularly in the wake of high-profile cases of online abuse and harassment. Musk has previously emphasized the importance of maintaining free speech on Twitter, but has also acknowledged the need to combat hate speech and misinformation.

As Twitter continues to grapple with these challenges, Musk’s exchange with Clayton highlights the ongoing debate over how to balance free expression with the need to protect users from harm.