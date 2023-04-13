Biden’s Adds Regulations to Boost Electric Vehicle Sales

New EPA vehicle pollution standards proposed by the White House will impact car model years 2027 through 2032. The regulations aim to protect public health by achieving carbon emission reductions of nearly 10 billion tons by 2055 and would save consumers an average of $12,000 over the lifetime of vehicles1.

Under the proposal unveiled Wednesday, carbon dioxide emissions for new cars and light trucks would need to fall by 49 percent on average from 2027 to 2032. The plan could lead to EVs making up 67% of new light-duty vehicle sales and 46% of medium-duty vehicle sales in the 2032 model year.

It seems like President Biden‘s Investing in America agenda is expanding domestic manufacturing and accelerating adoption of zero-emission vehicles, including battery electric, plug-in hybrid electric, and fuel cell electric vehicles.