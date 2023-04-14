NEWS POLITICS

Watchdog Group Challenges White House Denial of Involvement in Mar-a-Lago Raid

A watchdog organization is raising questions about the Biden administration’s claim that it had no involvement in the FBI’s August raid on former President Donald Trump‘s Mar-a-Lago estate. According to the Daily Beast, during a media event on August 24, President Biden stated that he had no prior knowledge of the raid, which was carried out as part of a long-standing dispute between Trump and the National Archives over documents in Trump’s possession.

However, America First Legal is disputing the White House’s claims, alleging that the Biden administration may have helped instigate the raid. The organization recently tweeted that records obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request indicate that the FBI gained access to Mar-a-Lago records through a “special access request” made by the Biden White House on behalf of the Department of Justice.

The controversy surrounding the raid adds to the ongoing political tension between the Trump and Biden camps. As more details emerge, it remains to be seen what impact this development will have on the relationship between the two.

