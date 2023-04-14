NEWS POLITICS

Conservative Activist Convicted of Election Interference, Shocking Joe Rogan and Guests

In a stunning turn of events, conservative activist Doug Mackey, also known as “the Meme Guy,” has been convicted of election interference by a federal court in the Eastern District of New York. The verdict has left many shocked, including popular podcaster Joe Rogan and his guests.

Mackey was found guilty of creating and disseminating memes that falsely told Hillary Clinton supporters they could vote by text message, a blatant act of election interference. While some may argue that the memes were harmless jokes, the court has made it clear that such actions are not to be taken lightly.

Rogan, who is known for his conservative views, was audibly shocked when he learned of Mackey’s conviction. “He was found guilty?” he asked his producer in disbelief. The verdict has left many wondering what this means for the future of conservative activism and free speech.

Comedian Big Jay Oakerson, one of Rogan’s guests, had this to say about the memes in question: “if you believe that is true, don’t vote anyway.” While Oakerson’s comment may seem flippant, it speaks to a larger issue of disinformation and propaganda in our political discourse.

The conviction of Doug Mackey is a sobering reminder that there are consequences to spreading false information, especially when it comes to our elections. As we move forward, it is important that we hold ourselves and our leaders accountable for the information we put out into the world.

